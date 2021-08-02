Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

