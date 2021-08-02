Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Devon Energy stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

