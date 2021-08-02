DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Hits $2.20 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $2.20 million and $86,935.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 20% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $293.92 or 0.00741158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00102934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.19 or 0.99925659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.22 or 0.00847008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

