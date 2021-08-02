Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

