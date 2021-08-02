Digital Turbine (APPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

