Digitex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1.43 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.00814568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00091884 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

