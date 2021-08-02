Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,584 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $122.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.