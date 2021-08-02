Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 45.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.78. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

