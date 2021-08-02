Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of ACM Research worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 447.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $92.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

