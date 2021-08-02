Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 30,992 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 246.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,858 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,538 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,914 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

TWST opened at $123.05 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

