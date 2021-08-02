Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,023 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Aware worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aware by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWRE opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.21. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Aware Profile

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

