Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,023 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Aware worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aware by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWRE opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.21. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

