Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 29,700 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 292,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diodes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diodes by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

