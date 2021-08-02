Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is Insight Folios Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Insight Folios Inc cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 4.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $270,545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $61,976,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $126.95. 21,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.