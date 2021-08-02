Discovery (DISCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.32. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DISCK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

