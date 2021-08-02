Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ DSEY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,536,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,584,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,153,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,001,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.