Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Green Dot makes up about 3.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Green Dot by 20.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 49.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

GDOT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,275. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

