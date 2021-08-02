Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

