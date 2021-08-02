Diversified LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for 2.0% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBW traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $84.49. 2,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.25. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

