Diversified LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,695.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,478.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

