Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.20

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $26.59 billion and $1.32 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00361618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,693,998,324 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

