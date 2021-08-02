Donaldson Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41. Donaldson has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

