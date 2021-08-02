Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.03

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.03 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $73,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

