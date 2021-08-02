Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of DFIN opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

