DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $3,991,900.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $3,905,220.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79.

On Thursday, May 20th, Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60.

NYSE DASH traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion and a PE ratio of -24.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,856,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

