Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to Issue Dividend of $1.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

LPG opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

