Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. 56,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $903.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

