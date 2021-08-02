DPRating (RATING) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, DPRating has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $805,667.41 and approximately $52,231.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00058253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.10 or 0.00822380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091380 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.