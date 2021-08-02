Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,888,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

DUK stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

