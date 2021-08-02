Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DNB opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

