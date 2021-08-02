Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,466 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

