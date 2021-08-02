Dynamic Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.85 or 0.06687017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.07 or 0.01397890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00359903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00132031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.57 or 0.00593492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00372948 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.36 or 0.00294369 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.