Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 692 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.25. 455,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,758,887. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $541.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

