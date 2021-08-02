Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

