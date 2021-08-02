Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $41.84 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 81,865 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 2.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $41,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 640,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 184,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 81,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.