Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.97. The company has a market capitalization of $322.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

