Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 95.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 713,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,989. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

