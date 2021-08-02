Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 57,650 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,650 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Plains GP worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,790. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

