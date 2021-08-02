EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of EGP opened at $176.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.