Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 708,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.63. 11,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,926. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

