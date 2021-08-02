EasyFi (EASY) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00006748 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $6.73 million and $4.93 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.11 or 0.00815881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

