Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

