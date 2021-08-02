Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVG stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $147,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

