Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EVG stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
