eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.23. 322,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

