Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

EW stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.59. 39,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,780. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

