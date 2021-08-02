Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.76.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

