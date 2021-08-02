Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives $2.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,773. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

