Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Update

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Electro-Sensors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELSE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83. Electro-Sensors has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control.

