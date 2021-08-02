Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of ESI opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

