Ellaism Price Hits $0.0016 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $75,501.12 and approximately $47.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.44 or 0.06669508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00130989 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

