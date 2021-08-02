Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $445,300.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00138976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.14 or 0.99943015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.05 or 0.00847497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

